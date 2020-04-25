Philadelphia Eagles select Jalen Hurts with No. 53 pick of NFL Draft

Former University of Alabama and University of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts’ NFL dreams became reality Friday night, on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Hurts at No. 53 overall.

Hurts was a four-star recruit out of Channelview (Texas) High School, where he was the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 192 overall player in the 247Sports Composite.

From there, it’s no secret Hurts made quite the impact as an NCAA QB. He commanded the huddle for teams that went to the College Football Playoffs multiple times. He became the first true freshman to start at QB for the Crimson Tide in 32 years, then went on to become a first-team All-SEC selection, and was named the league’s Freshman of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

His sophomore year he got Bama to the title game, for the second year in a row. But this time, then-freshman Tua Tagovailoa replaced Hurts in the second half and led Alabama to victory. Tua won the starting QB job the following season.

After spending his first three seasons at Alabama, the dual-threat transferred to Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to a College Football Playoff berth. At OU, he recorded 3,851 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hurts finished second in Heisman Trophy voting, losing to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Hurts threw for 9,477 yards, 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his career.