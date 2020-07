HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurant is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the restaurant, the kitchen employee last worked at Phil’s on July 23rd.

The restaurant says they will be testing employees that were in close contact and will also be thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the entire restaurant.

They say the safety of their guests and employees is a top priority.

The restaurant hopes to reopen soon.