Phenix City Police announce investigation into shooting death at LP Stough Apartments

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating a shooting death after responding to reports of a shooting at LP Stough Apartments on Dec. 15, 2020.

Police say the shooting happened near the 79 building of the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male subject suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital for treatment.

Emergency Room staff treated the victim, but he succumbed to his injury, according to police. The victim, now identified as Jermaine Harris, 41, was pronounced dead on Dec. 17 at the hospital.

Police say Harris’s death is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that might help is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.