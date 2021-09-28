Phenix City man dies in weekend motorcycle wreck, killed by suspected drunk driver, police say

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A two-vehicle crash on Alabama 169 claimed the life of a Phenix City man. The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. Saturday, September 25.

Billy R. Cosper, 52 died at the scene when a truck collided with his motorcycle.

Charles A. Stringfellow, 56, of Salem was entering the roadway when he struck Cosper, ejecting him from his motorcycle. Cosper died from his injuries.

Stringfellow was determined to be under the influence of alcohol by Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division. He was arrested, charged with murder, and placed in Russell County Jail without bond.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

