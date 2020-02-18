New downtown Huntsville restaurant Phat Sammy’s hiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The eclectic, modern tiki-bar/eatery we’ve all been waiting for is now hiring.

Phat Sammy’s located in downtown Huntsville is looking for motivated, passionate, and quirky individuals to join the Phat ‘Pham’.

The restaurant is hiring all positions, including servers, bartenders, dishwashers, hosts/hostesses, and more.

Applicants can send their resume and desired position to realphatsammys@gmail.com.

Interviews start the week of February 24th.

Phat Sammy’s is located at 104 Jefferson Street.