Pfizer vaccine distributions begin at state veterans homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Tuesday marked the beginning of a milestone. It was the start of Alabama’s four state veterans homes receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the next two weeks, more than 450 residents and 850 staff members will be getting the first immunizations of the Pfizer vaccine.

It is all part of Operation Warp Speed, which allows health care workers, first responders, and nursing home residents to be some of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As Kent Davis, the Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs says, this is a big step.

“The federal VA hospital in Birmingham has administered some of the vaccines to some of their patients up there,” he said. “This will be the first time that residents of state veterans homes in Alabama have received this.”

The first residents to get the vaccinations were at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City on Tuesday. The Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville will get vaccines next, with William F. Green and Colonel Robert L. Howard veterans homes to follow.

Davis says Walgreens was selected to administer the vaccines to the homes by the Federal Pharmacy Program.

“Of course, we’ll observe all of the precautions for COVID-19,” he added. “So they will come in three at a time, separate stations, with PPE masks on. They will be administered the vaccine, much like getting a flu shot, in the arm. Then they’ll be kept in that area for 15 minutes just for observations. The reports are that side affects are mild, if any.”

After the first dose, Davis says the second dose will be given three weeks later.

While it’s not mandatory, the VA has strongly encouraged all staff and residents to get the vaccine.

“We have a total right now of 468 residents and about 850 staff members, so that’s what we are planning on,” said Davis.

Alicia Anger with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed with News 19 that as of Tuesday, 319 residents of state veterans homes have tested positive for COVID-19 while 97 of them were at Tut Fann Veterans Home.

“I’m confident that the administration of the vaccine in our homes is safe and it’s effective,” said Davis. “I have seen for the past 8 months, the effects of COVID-19. This is an important tool in that battle against COVID-19 that everyone needs to give strong consideration to.”

Residents and staff at the Tut Fann State Veterans Home will be receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 31.