Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning

Peyton Manning crashes online Tennessee class

News

by: CNN Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Right now, students at the University of Tennessee are working through online classes. Classes had to be rearranged so students could finish the semester from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

But one communication class got a little surprise when a so called "Mr. Thompson" logged in late.

Turns out, it was Peyton Manning--- former Tennessee quarterback and NFL star. He went on to encourage the students the keep a positive attitude during the covid-19 pandemic.

Manning graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1997 before joining the NFL.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News