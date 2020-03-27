Peyton Manning crashes online Tennessee class

Right now, students at the University of Tennessee are working through online classes. Classes had to be rearranged so students could finish the semester from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
But one communication class got a little surprise when a so called "Mr. Thompson" logged in late.
Turns out, it was Peyton Manning--- former Tennessee quarterback and NFL star. He went on to encourage the students the keep a positive attitude during the covid-19 pandemic.
Manning graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1997 before joining the NFL.