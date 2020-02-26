Petition calls for ‘Evelyn’s Law’ to require parents to report missing children sooner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - An online petition addressed to the Tennessee State Senate is calling lawmakers to make waiting too long to report a missing child illegal.

The petition has over 26,000 signatures with a goal of 35,000.

The new law would require parents to notify authorities within 24-72 hours of when a child goes missing. The new law was inspired by 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Evelyn Boswell, 15-months-old, was reportedly last seen in December 2019. But it wasn’t until February 18th, 2020, that she was reported missing, launching an Amber Alert.

The petition description says -

"Evelyn Mae Boswell went missing December 26th 2019 but the mother waited until February 18 2020 to report her missing causing major issues in the investigation. We want to pass Evelyns Law to make it illegal to wait longer than 24-72 hours to report a missing child. "

Evelyn is still missing and the AMBER Alert is still active.

Megan Boswell - Evelyn's mother - was taken into custody Tuesday night on false reporting charges.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell, contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.