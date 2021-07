Not your average pet!

Captain Rex is a cool dude in search of his forever shipmates.

At one and a half years old, this black and cream guinea pig loves soaking up ALL of the cuddles. He’s super friendly, and like every pet, really enjoys his treats and hay.

He has always been the lone guinea pig, so he will either need to be the only one, or in a divided set up.

If you think Captain Rex and his squeaky snuggles are for you, apply to bring him home at ghhs.org