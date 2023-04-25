HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is seriously injured after a stabbing Tuesday according to Huntsville Police Department (HPD)

HPD responded to a stabbing call near Derrick Street and Hall Avenue at approximately 1:50 p.m.

A spokesperson with HPD says officers are speaking with a person of interest.

A HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that the victim was transported to the Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in “critical but stable” condition.

HPD is still investigating the incident and News 19 will provide updates as they develop.