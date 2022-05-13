PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A person of interest in the death of a man found sitting on a lawnmower was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after being interviewed by deputies.

On Monday, just after 1 p.m., Surry County Sheriff’s Office found Vincent Lee Bray, 65, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies were joined by the NC SBI for further investigation into the homicide.

Investigators identified Michael Patrick Alford, 71, of Pilot Mountain, as a person of interest and interviewed him Monday evening about the incident. Alford and Bray allegedly had a history of not getting along, according to deputies.

Alford “abruptly concluded the interview” and walked away from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Alford was reported missing by his wife, who said she hadn’t spoken with Alford since he had been interviewed at the sheriff’s office.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies were called to the 400 block of Shoals Road in Pinnacle about a possible suicide. Deputies got to the location, described in the release as an open field, and found Alford dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.