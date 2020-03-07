Watch Live
WHNT News 19 at 4:00

First responders rescue man stuck in tree while paragliding

News

by: WHNT News 19,

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

GURLEY, Ala. - Multiple first responders rescued a man who was stuck in a tree while paragliding near Randolph Lane in Gurley on Saturday afternoon.

The man was stuck in a tree near the Keel Mountain Hang Gliding Launch.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI responded to the call at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) helicopter rescued the man shortly after 5 p.m., after he had been stuck for almost three hours.

Data pix.

Webster said the man has a possible leg injury and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.

ALEA, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Gurley Police, Gurley Volunteer Fire Department, and HEMSI responded to the scene.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News