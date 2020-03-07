First responders rescue man stuck in tree while paragliding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURLEY, Ala. - Multiple first responders rescued a man who was stuck in a tree while paragliding near Randolph Lane in Gurley on Saturday afternoon.

The man was stuck in a tree near the Keel Mountain Hang Gliding Launch.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI responded to the call at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) helicopter rescued the man shortly after 5 p.m., after he had been stuck for almost three hours.

Webster said the man has a possible leg injury and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.

ALEA, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Gurley Police, Gurley Volunteer Fire Department, and HEMSI responded to the scene.

Alabama State Troopers have arrived to rescue a hang glider from the top of a tree just off Keel Mountain Road. @whnt pic.twitter.com/JuveDh2EBR — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) March 7, 2020

ALEA helicopter team rescuing a hang glider stuck in a tree near the Keel Mountain Hang Gliding Launch.

Both @ParkerReports and @porter_whnt are providing updates from the scene.

You can watch live here: https://t.co/yhbGNJqke0@whnt pic.twitter.com/Mk7hGLKD32 — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) March 7, 2020

The chopper has landed and the hang glider now has both feet on the ground. Emergency crews are helping him off safely. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Y7cKLttv9p — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) March 7, 2020

#BREAKING: ⁦@ALEAprotects⁩ successfully rescued a person who was hang gliding and got stuck in a tree in Gurley. @WHNT will have full coverage tonight at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ux1vVuBy0p — Blake Williams (@blwilliamsmedia) March 7, 2020