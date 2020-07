Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An unidentified person was killed in a wreck on Mooresville Road in Belle Mina on Tuesday.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the driver hit a tree and the vehicle caught on fire.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

West said the driver was burned beyond recognition and their gender could not be determined.

The body will be sent to the state forensics lab for identification.