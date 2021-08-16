Periods Of Heavy Rain Through Tuesday – “Fred” Moves Inland Across the Southeast

There are pockets of heavy rain early Monday. Get ready for a soggy forecast as Fred moves inland across the Gulf Coast late tonight into Tuesday. The low pressure moves mainly east of the Tennessee Valley. It will still be close enough to keep our weather pattern unsettled.

Rain chances remain elevated today. Rain totals will be uneven again. These summer storms can be tricky to predict. Some get 1″-2″ while others get much less. The next day could be a complete reversal. Rain chances on Tuesday will be highest to the east closer to the center of “Fred.”

Most of this falls Monday & Tuesday

It’s a very active Tropical Atlantic. We have “Fred” in the Gulf of Mexico, “Grace” in the Caribbean, and Tropical Depression #8 near Bermuda. Thankfully, Fred will be the only player in our forecast.

Tropical Storm Fred

This system makes landfall Monday night near Panama City. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible tornadoes will be east of the center of circulation. Rain chances increase across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday as Fred moves inland.

Expect heavy rain and gusty winds along the gulf coast Monday with an elevated rip current threat. Stay out of the water this week.

Tropical Depression Grace

Grace will likely move west-northwest through the Caribbean and continue that motion through the Gulf of Mexico. Grace could be an issue for mainland Mexico or Texas later this week.

Tropical Depression #8

Tropical Depression #8 is near Bermuda this morning. This system will likely meander over the Atlantic and then move northeast away from the United States. This system will not be an issue for the United States.

Here is the updated names list.

“Henri” is the next name on this list. Tropical Depression #8 will be “Henri” later Monday.