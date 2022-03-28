(WHNT) — Have you ever wondered what like a nice, carbonated glass of maple syrup might taste like? If so, you no longer have to wonder.

Pepsi and IHOP are teaming up for a new, limited-edition maple syrup cola as a treat for pancake lovers across the world. The new flavor will only be available through the new #ShowUsYourStack program on Instagram and Twitter.

“There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola – sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn’t often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike,”

“We can’t wait to celebrate those who have an unapologetic love of pancakes by giving the limited-edition cans to 2,000 fans who #ShowUsYourStack online,” Kaplan continued.

To get your hands on the limited-edition drink, participants can post a photo or video of their pancake stack on Twitter or Instagram with the tags #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes, and @IHOP. You must follow Pepsi to be eligible.

2,000 lucky winners will be chosen. The contest ends on Tuesday, March 29.