People with ailments urged not to delay medical care over coronavirus fears

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people are putting off seeking care over the fear of being in contact with someone positive with COVID-19, Hunsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said Wednesday during the Huntsville-area virus briefing.

Spillers stressed people shouldn’t delay getting care.

“Hospitals, in general, are safe for people to come seek care,” Spillers said. “We do a very good job sanitizing. We make people wear masks. Every hospital I know of is limiting visitors. Most of the COVID that you would encounter in a hospital is from a visitor, not someone working there. So if you need routine cardiac care, you’ve got heart issues, if you’ve got other health-related issues where you need to see a doctor on a regular basis, please do that. Don’t defer, because that can lead to some bigger problems if you do that.”

For people struggling with mental health during the pandemic, Spillers also advised them to seek help.

“Counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists, they’re available. It’s safe to go see them. Many people hesitate to seek those services. Some people even see it as a weakness if they need to go talk to someone. But now is not a time to be weak,” he said.

The pandemic can be an especially trying time for seniors. Madison Mayor Paul Finley encouraged the community to reach out and regularly check on their older neighbors and family members.

“If we have the ability, as a community, to not only talk to loved ones, but talk to neighbors, I think its critical that we continue to do that and help everybody work together,” Finley said. “In many instances, they’re retired and so many of the activities they had were with people that kept them going and its just not safe for them to do that.”

For information on how to take care of your mental health, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Spillers said he’s hopeful elective procedures could resume as soon as next week. Elective procedures have been put on hold for the past several weeks.

Spillers added the number of COVID-19 inpatients in the health system remains steady. That comes as the number of new cases in Madison County continues to decrease. Spillers said the decrease in cases is due to people following the state masking order, social distancing and continuing to sanitize.