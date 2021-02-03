People looking for man missing from Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – The Russellville Police Department needs help locating William Ashburn Cook.

Mr. Cook is a 64-year-old white male that may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Cook is 6’0′ and 230 pounds.

Cook was last seen on February 2, 2021, at approximately 12:00 am wearing a long sleeve t-shirt, pants, and no shoes in Russellville.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of William Ashburn Cook, please contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230 or call 911.