Pennsylvania 15-year-old accused of stabbing grandfather’s home nurse with sword

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania police are charging a teen as an adult after he allegedly stabbed his grandfather’s home nurse multiple times with a sword just before midnight Wednesday.

Police said the victim was bleeding from the neck and hand when they found her. Her finger had nearly been severed in the alleged attack. She was taken to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Altoona where she had to undergo surgery for the wounds.

According to police, officers went to a home in Woodbury Township where they found 15-year-old Michael Watson, who matched the victim’s description, staring out of a window.

Watson’s mother gave officers permission to talk to him and they read Watson his rights, police said. Watson reportedly admitted that he stabbed the victim and showed them where he placed the knife.

Police recovered an 18-inch weapon with a green blade and black handle sticking out of the ground, covered in blood.

Watson was taken to Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Hollidaysburg where he was interviewed in the presence of his parents, who were on speakerphone.

Watson reportedly told police that the victim came to the house earlier in the day to help his grandfather. Shortly before she left, Watson said, he went out to their car and got the sword from the car trunk and stuck it in the ground behind the car and went back inside.

The teen said he escorted the victim out to her vehicle and directed her in a different direction before grabbing the sword from the ground, walking up behind her and stabbing her in the back of the neck.

Police said Watson described how she turned around as he continued to strike her, knocking her to the ground before she managed to grab the sword and pull it away from him. She was then able to get in her car, lock the door and drive away.

Watson allegedly said he washed his hands and legs, changed his clothes and hid them under bags of garbage on the front porch. He then prepared food for his mother and stepdad and served it to them upstairs.

Watson will be charged as an adult and faces counts of criminal homicide charges, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person with other charges possible.