Peek inside the MidCity Aerospace Integration Facility where a powerful weapon will soon be manufactured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In an effort to protect the country from an international threat,

A 190,000 square-foot building in Huntsville would be home to some powerful combat warfare.

On Wednesday, the public got to see an inside look of what’s coming to the U.S. military.

Dynetics – an aerospace engineering company – will manufacture the Common-Hypersonic Glide Body. It’ll develop the exterior frame and internal electrical components.

Common-Hypersonics Glide Body Program Manager Paul Turner said these rockets are incredibly fast. It can travel across the United States in roughly 730 seconds. But he also said the U.S. needs to lead ahead of China and Russia because the hypersonic threat is very real.

“We need to stay abreast. We need to stay in constant contact with them to be able to compete in that environment. So it’s extremely relevant,” said Turner.

The hypersonic weapons will eventually get into the hands of combat soldiers. Dynetics said the facility will be complete by the end of this year, and that production will pick up in 2021.