Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Research Park Blvd near I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was hit by a vehicle on Research Park near Madison Pike and the exit ramp to I-565.
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed emergency crews took a man to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition.
