Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Hwy 72 in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A vehicle struck a pedestrian on Hwy 72 at Franklin Street in Tuscumbia—about a quarter-mile west of the Alabama Music Hall of fame.
Colbert County coroner Justin Gasque was called to the scene, along with Tuscumbia PD and Tuscumbia Fire and Rescue.
Gasque confirmed that the pedestrian died in the crash.
A bicycle was recovered in a nearby ditch. Witnesses told News 19 the victim was riding the bike when they were hit.
