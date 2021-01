HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police identified the man killed in a wreck at Spring Branch Road and Bob Wallace Avenue on January 21.

65-year-old Albert L. Demars was struck by vehicle Thursday night around 6:20 PM, according to police. The report says Demars was in the roadway at the time of the wreck.

He was taken by HEMSI to the hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Huntsville Police.