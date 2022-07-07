DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit arrested a man for a hit-and-run on June 27.

Officers said that on June 27, Stanley James Colwell, 60, of Athens, hit a pedestrian, Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens, and drove away. Later that night, Colwell was arrested for felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Combs was critically injured and rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. On June 30, he died from his injuries. After his death, Colwell received an additional charge of manslaughter.

