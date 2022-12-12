LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while walking down a road near Athens in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Authorities say that Darek A. Kelley, 26, of Athens, was walking on Cross Key Road about five miles north of Athens when he was hit by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an Elkmont man. ALEA says Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that no further information is available at this time, but troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.