HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car Wednesday night near Governors Drive.

Huntsville Police officials said a car hit a pedestrian sometime around 9 p.m. at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Governors Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver was not hurt and stayed on the scene.

The westbound lanes are shut down, and one lane is open eastbound while officers investigate, police ask people to avoid the area.