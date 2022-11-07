HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department say that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday evening.

According to HPD, the pedestrian was struck at Millenium Drive and Adventist Boulevard. It is believed that the pedestrian was attempting to respond to a nearby two-vehicle accident.

The pedestrian was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non-life-threatening injuries. One male driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

The drivers remained at the scene and at this time no charges are expected.