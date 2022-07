HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a call on Saturday after a person was hit by a car.

Authorities say that a call was made around 9:20 p.m. after a person was hit by a car traveling west on Oakwood Avenue.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is in serious condition. HPD is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story.