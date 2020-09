HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle hit the pedestrian on Memorial Parkway around 9 p.m. and fled the scene.

Authorities temporarily closed a portion of North Memorial Parkway while they responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.

This is now a fatality crash investigation. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 21, 2020