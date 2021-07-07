PAW Patrol LIVE! coming to the Von Braun Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The PAW Patrol pack is back and on a roll as they make their way to the Rocket City and perform live at the Von Braun Center (VBC) later this year.

PAW Patrol LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be an interactive live stage show, encouraging audience members to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups solve puzzles in their mission to uncover hidden treasure.

The live-action tour will hold four shows this fall:

Saturday, November 20th at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 20th at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 21st at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 21st at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 16th at 10 a.m. starting at $17 plus any applicable fees, and are available at the VBC Box Office or online here.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are also available. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive Meet & Greet with the PAW Patrol characters after the show.

More info on the event can be found here.