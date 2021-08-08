Pavilion dedicated to past Monte Sano Park Manager

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A big morning in Monte Sano State Park with a dedication ceremony to commemorate the naming of a pavilion after one very important park manager. Family and friends gathered under the pavilion and told stories remembering it’s namesake, John A. Scoble.

Scoble was a park manager on monte sano for 25 years, and made headlines multiple time for his dedication to the area.

He died in 2019, but leaves a lasting impact on his successors in the local parks world.

John Scoble had a pretty good impact on this park. There aren’t very many people on this mountain who did not know who John Scoble was,” Northwest Alabama Parks District Superintendent Chad Davis said.

The space itself was built a couple of years ago, and it’s a popular space to be rented out to the public, so the family is thrilled to see it forever known as the John A. Scoble Pavilion.