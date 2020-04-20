Pattern Will Remain Active Through Normal Peak of Severe Weather Season

The second half of April is the typical peak of the severe weather season here in the Tennessee Valley, and the pattern will remain fairly active through the next couple of weeks.

Several troughs, or dips in the jetstream, will push across the U.S. over the next couple of weeks. This kind of a pattern this time of year often leads to rain and storms across the southeast. This shouldn’t be an exception this time either. So, the big question is, does this mean severe weather is on the way for us? It could, but it’s not a guarantee. None of the waves of rain and storms we will see over the next couple of weeks look like slam dunk severe weather events here in the Tennessee Valley. That’s a good thing! Often, the big events can be spotted fairly early in advance. Having said that, there are definite hints in the data that severe weather will be possible across parts of the Central and Southeastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks. The CIPS analogs show multiple chances for severe weather across the Plains and Southeast over the next 2 weeks.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of the Tennessee Valley for the potential for severe storms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with this system in their day 3 outlook.

This, coupled with the fact late April is the climatological peak of the spring severe weather season in the Tennessee Valley, is enough for us to all be extra aware of the forecast and any changes that come over the next couple of weeks.

Make sure you stay up to date with the weather forecast as we head through the rest of April and early May.

– Alex Puckett

