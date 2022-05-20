Lately, we can’t buy a rainy day! We’ve had an embarrassing 0.89″ for the month of May at Huntsville International Airport. This is over two inches below where we should be for this time of the month. We are about to fix that!

Here are your rain chances over the next seven days.

Sunday looks to be wet around here with a cold front in the area. That same front will stall across the region next, keeping rain chances elevated across the Tennessee Valley.

Your rain totals could be significantly cutting into our deficit for the month. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has north Alabama getting up to three inches of rain over the next seven days.

That would take care of the deficit before we get to Memorial Day. We’ll see! One thing is for sure, we get a brief break in the heat next week!

Ben Smith