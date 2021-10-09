Parts of I-65 northbound to close for bridge work

DECATUR, Ala. — Portions of I-65 in southern Morgan County will close next week for bridge maintenance.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, I-65 north will be closed in this area from 1 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12 to around noon on Wednesday, October 13.

Message boards will be in place ahead of the closure.

Commercial vehicles will be rerouted via the interstate to Alabama 67 in Decatur to Exit 334 in Priceville. Passenger vehicles will be able to return to the interstate at Falkville or Hartselle.

Temporary signals will direct traffic at I-65 and U.S. 31 to the detour route, but drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes during the bridge work.