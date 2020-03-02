Partnership would admit Drake State students to ASU without losing credit hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Transitioning from a community college to a university can be a headache, but Drake State Community and Technical College has a new deal that they say will make the move pretty seamless.

"Alabama State University is one of our sister HBCU institutions in Montgomery and what's unique about this partnership is that it provides opportunities for our students," said Drake State Community and Technical College President Dr. Patricia Sims.

Drake State created a new pathway that will allow students to save money and time at a 4-year institution.

Exciting news for students

Drake State signed an agreement with Alabama State University at Monday's news conference.

Right now Drake State students can apply to Alabama State to further their education and qualify for scholarships.

"We want to give students that attend Drake State an opportunity to have a seamless transition to the Alabama State University, and one way we can do this is to have this [Memorandum of Understanding] signing today, which would give them seamless transition to a 4 -year institution and we're excited about it," said Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.

A memorandum of understanding is an agreement between two parties, but it is not a legally binding contract.

ASU has a similar partnership with 10 out of 24 community and technical colleges in the State of Alabama.

Both schools have been planning this for a while

"One thing that I can tell you is that credit hours that they have here at Drake will transfer to Alabama State University," said Dr. Ross. "It also gives students all rights and privileges to be an ASU Hornet."

Those rights include opportunities for campus visits and participation in academic and sporting activities at Alabama State University.

Drake State Community and Technical College President Patricia Sims said 80 percent of community college students want to earn a bachelor's degree. Research shows earning a bachelor's degree allows you to make more money.

Keep this in mind if you're a student at Drake State Community and Technical College

Drake State Community & Technical College offers associate degrees in a variety of programs. For students wanting to continue their education at a four-year university, this agreement provides a seamless transfer process to Alabama State University (ASU).

The agreement provides Drake State students access to more career options and exposure to the programs, faculty and services at ASU.

This is the 4th "Memorandum of Understanding" established since Dr. Patricia Sims became President of Drake State in December of 2018. In 2019, the College also signed MOUs with Athens State University and Talladega College and Alabama A&M University.

Each MOU is a unique agreement between the schools designed to benefit students at both schools. For example, the Drake State’s MOU with Athens State specifically addresses the shortage of African American male teachers in the state by encouraging more students in that population to pursue teaching careers.