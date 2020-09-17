Partnership for a Drug-Free Community to host 2nd Annual Recovery Resource Fair in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is hosting a Recovery Resource Fair on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The event is as part of National Recovery Month, which is September.

Organizers say there will be around 20 area treatment and service providers in one place to answer questions about the different types of services available locally.

The Recovery Resource Fair will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Partnership’s office, located at the One Stop Shop of Community Services, 2201 Clinton Ave. W., at the intersection of Clinton and Seminole Drive. Parking will be available at the Rocket City Credit Union.

Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and will have an opportunity to meet Mike Woods, Partnership’s Recovery Resource Hub peer support specialist and learn how he helps get willing participants into treatment.

Mayor Tommy Battle signed a proclamation stating the city’s support for highlighting those who are in substance abuse disease recovery and helping those on the path to recovery and calling upon citizens to observe this year’s Recovery Month which has the theme, “Join the Voices of Recovery: Celebrating Connections.”

For more information, contact Partnership for a Drug-Free Community at 256-539-7339.