Partnership for a Drug-Free Community offers virtual recovery support meetings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Partnership for a Drug-Free Community’s new Recovery Resource Hub program is offering free Virtual Recovery Support meetings.

With social gatherings being prohibited to avoid the spread of COVID-19, those struggling with substance abuse disorder are unable to meet with their support group. This sparked the idea of online meetings.

Pat Laney, the Recovery Resource specialist, said a sense of community is important during this hard time.

“When we’re in active addiction, we feel so alone because we live a life of secret,” Laney said. “We have our life that we want everybody to see but then we have that life of addiction.”

To avoid feeling more isolated while social distancing, Laney said those who join the virtual meetings will be able to open up and get the support they need.

“You know, if somebody is lonely or just need to talk, we’re going to give them that opportunity,” Laney said.

Whether it’s talking about your day and experiences or discussing how to set healthy boundaries and continue on a road to recovery, the virtual meetings are there to help.

“Partnership’s mission is as important as ever, and we will continue to do everything we can to provide prevention, education and awareness on substance use in our community,” said Wendy Reeves, Partnership’s acting executive director.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community wants to remind anyone going through recovery that even though social distancing is being implemented right now, you are not alone.

Until the level of interest and need is determined during the coming weeks, meetings will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and at 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All meetings are free to join.

Anyone needing support services can connect to a meeting at prescheduled times through a computer, tablet or smartphone. To connect, go to Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/3368109650 — or, go to, join.zoom.us and enter the Meeting ID: 336 810 9650