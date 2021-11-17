Partial lunar eclipse: Where can I see it in Huntsville?

According to timeanddate.com, the best time to watch it happen will be between 12:02 am and 6:03 am on Friday, November 19. Granted, that is a pretty wide window, but the site does list “peak” partial eclipse happening around 3:02 am.

(WHNT) The next partial lunar eclipse will be here before you know it, and if there’s one question everyone wants to be answered, it’s “where can I see it happen?”

Good news! There are answers. Bad news! You will need a lot of extra caffeine if you plan to watch this partial eclipse in its entirety.

This will work out well for everyone in the Tennessee Valley. The front that brings rain Thursday, clears us out for Friday!

To see more locations or what the partial eclipse might look like in your area, check here.