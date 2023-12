HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a part of Clinton Avenue is closed due to a busted water main.

HPD said it has closed the east and westbound lanes of Clinton in front of Campus 805 around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday due to the water main.

The department asked that residents use alternate routes at this time while crews work to fix the issue.

HPD said an update will be sent out when the road is reopened.