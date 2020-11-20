Part of Alabama 187 closed following landslide in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation said part of Alabama 187 between Hodges and Belgreen in Franklin County will be closed due to a landslide.

ADOT says the site of the slide, about three miles north of Hodges, will be closed to through traffic as a precautionary measure while ALDOT conducts further investigation and contracts a repair.

The closure will start Friday afternoon and may last several months, according to ALDOT.

The official detour is Alabama 172 to U.S. 43 at Hackleburg to Alabama 24 at Russellville and

vice versa.