Parole denied for Huntsville man serving life for murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Parole was denied Wednesday for a man convicted of killing a former babysitter in 1990.

Jimmy Shane Click was convicted of capital murder for the murder of Ginger McClure. McClure was beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Click, who was 17 at the time of McClure’s murder, was sentenced to life in prison. His case was one of several that went to the U.S. Supreme Court during reviews of automatic life sentences for teenage offenders.

When his case was sent back to the courts for reconsideration, a resentencing was denied.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Click, but he was sentenced to life without parole. He has served 30 years and is currently housed at St. Clair Correctional Facility.

Online prison records indicate he will be eligible for parole again in 2026.