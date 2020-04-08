‘Park and pray’ for Madison County health care workers happening Easter Sunday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The community is invited to help support local healthcare workers during a park and pray event.

Light it Up North Alabama will take place Easter Sunday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to drive to Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital or Crestwood Medical Center, and turn on their lights and radio.

A prayer and worship service will be simulcast on WAY-FM, WDRM and WJOU at the same

time. Services will include messages and prayers from local ministers and community leaders.

For details and parking information, click here.