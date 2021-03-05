Parents voice frustration over potential Albertville BOE “balanced” calendar year

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Controversy is growing in Albertville over a potential school calendar adjustment for next year.

Superintendent Boyd English calls it a “balanced” academic calendar, but parents are calling it a “year-long” school term.

The 2021-2022 calendar posted on the Albertville Board of Education website shows students return to class on August 16, 2021, and end the term on May 27, 2022.

But discussion of a potential calendar adjustment has parents fired up on social media.

A draft of the proposed “balanced” calendar posted on social media shows 178 school days with two-week breaks around every nine week grading period.

“We would start a little earlier, have a week or two between first and second nine week grading period and a week or two in the third and fourth nine week grading period to be able to operate some literacy camps for those students who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic for two years and be able to have some innovative intervention for our EL (English Language) students and offer newcomer camps for language acquisition and acclamation,” said English.

English addressed concerns with a social media post on Wednesday.

News 19 spoke with Janice Davenport Wednesday morning about the issue.

Davenport said her daughter has excelled during her fifth grade year at Evans Intermediate School despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re aggravated. We’re mad. We’re disappointed. The only month they are going to actually have off is the month of June,” said Davenport.

She told News 19 that she knows teachers are doing the best they can to keep their students’ heads above water and learn as best they can during the coronavirus crisis.

However, she does not think all students should have to cut their summer short due to other students falling behind.

“Back when I was going to school, there was a summer school option. There’s also the option for after school programs for these children that are not reading up to the level that they’re required to read at and I think there’s more that can be done besides just taking away from the students that are excelling,” explained Davenport. “They need more of a smaller group rather than being taught in a classroom with the other children. How do you think that starting a week or two early is going to solve that? Because it’s not. They need a more one-on-one or one-on-10 approach to learning rather than just being chunked in with everybody else.”

However, English told News 19 there is not a calendar change up for board approval yet.

He said they are in the early stages of discussing various options.

“We’re just, right now, looking at all the options to make sure we have a comprehensive plan to meeting the needs of our students and addressing any kind of needs that our teachers have. The pandemic has had a two-year impact on our families in Albertville. It’s had a two-year impact on all of our stakeholders from students to faculty and staff and definitely our parents,” explained English.

He said that during the 2019-2020 school year, students lost 44 instruction days.

English added that due to quarantines, remote learning days, and chronic absenteeism during the current year, the school board has a responsibility to come up with a new “reopening plan” for the post-COVID-19 pandemic “normal”.

English said he appreciates critical and constructive feedback of plans and will be discussing various options further with students, faculty, and the community before making any formal proposals to be voted on.

The next Albertville Board of Education board meeting is March 16 at 6 pm.