MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The latest adjustment to Madison City Schools’ (MCS) calendar has a few parents concerned.

A new E-learning initiative has all students scheduled to learn from home on May 15 — the same day as the school system’s graduation date. But some parents believe this could have negative impacts on their family’s schedule.

“My husband and I both work,” explained Madison City Schools mom Shannon Bishop. “Our kids are in 5th and 2nd grade. They’re good students but they don’t have the self-control to sit in front of a computer and do online lessons which are not very engaging without the constant monitoring of a parent.”

Praising the power and importance of MCS in-person learning, Bishop’s concern is that the district’s virtual day is a scapegoat for students to be home for graduation.

Previous years have shown that attendance at schools across the board has low attendance on graduation days.

“If attendance is not as good at graduation day, then Madison City Schools needs to find a way to address that,” Bishop stated.

The district says the two days have nothing to do with each other.

May 15 is not the only E-Learning day marked on the board’s calendar, but it is the only virtual day scheduled for all grade levels.

The district says it decided to hold a virtual learning day for everyone in the school so that “we can in the future use these on weather days or if we had to stop school for any reason.”

Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools also have E-Learning days scheduled on their 2022-2023 academic calendars.

Madison City Schools shared a full statement with News 19 stating:

Madison City Schools is committed to education excellence using the best teachers, quality instruction, and the latest in technology. E-learning is an emerging tool that can be utilized when in-class instruction is affected by weather events, health threats such as COVID, or other causes. Madison City Schools has a districtwide e-learning day for May 15 as part of the e-learning process. Our curriculum team felt that having an e-learning day was important since we have now invested in 1-to-1 technology. By utilizing an e-learning day experience, we can in the future use these on weather days or if we had to stop school for any reason.