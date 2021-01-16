Parents petition for hybrid schedule in Madison City Schools

Madison County, Ala.- Parents are concerned with the decision by Madison City Schools to go to full in-person learning, starting January 19th.

Tanya Miller is one of those concerned parents and started a petition asking the school system to go back to Hybrid Learning she says, “those students need us to advocate for them.”

She says not only is this for the students and their well being but for parents who support the school system going back to a hybrid schedule. According to the CDC website, when positivity rates surpass 10%, it’s recommended that schools stay with hybrid learning. As of Friday, Madison County is at 17.55%, Miller says, “trying to go to five days a week, when we’re already over the thresh hold by the CDC, doesn’t make sense to a lot of parents.”

So, the petition is a way to give parents a voice, so that they can express their concerns to the administration. Super Intendent of Madison County Schools, Ed Nichols said the district considered all data and other factors before making their final decision, “but, we also monitor the infection positivity rate inside the school district, which is less than one percent.”

Nichols added that it was always the intention to go back to in person leaning and after looking at the decline in grades and the precautions they had in place, they could bring their students back, “we just felt that it was best to get our kids back.”

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the risk is not so much to the students inside of the classroom, “a lot of studies have indicated that kids and other persons are bringing COVID to school, rather than contracting COVID at school, because that environment is very well controlled.”

But, Miller worries about what happens outside of the classroom. That’s why she started the petition asking Madison City Schools to consider a hybrid schedule for the rest of the semester, “so that as many parents as possible, who agree with this suggestion have a way to voice that wish, because I know I’m not the only parent.”

If the petition does get to the 2,000 signature goal, Ed Nichols says he will use it as information like he does all other calls and emails, but ultimately they will make the best decision for the school district.