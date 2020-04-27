Parents: “K for a Day” events are now virtual. Learn more here.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Parents usually look forward to visiting their child’s future kindergarten classroom. It won’t be in person due to social distancing, but Huntsville City Schools found a way to make it happen virtually.

It’s called “K for a day.” All 25 kindergarten programs in the district created a pre-recorded video. You’ll meet the principal, teacher and get familiar with the child’s daily schedule.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Craig Williams said the videos are fairly short and easy to follow.

“Absolutely,” said Williams. “We want not only parents, but also students checking out these videos. It gives them a phenomenal glimpse into what life is like as a kindergarten student is like in Huntsville City schools.”

The videos will be available for the next few weeks. You can find more information about your child’s future school right here.

If you don’t know which school your child is headed, click here to find out now.