MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Nine families within Madison City Schools (MCS) have filed a lawsuit against the school district. The lawsuit was filed on February 3rd in the Madison County Circuit Court.

In the lawsuit, the families outline several claims of times when their children were mistreated in regards to mask wearing. News 19 spoke with three of the families who are part of the lawsuit.

One mother of three students enrolled in MCS, Shema Rizo, said she’s worried about the impact the enforcement of the mask wearing is having on students. Rizo said she worries that when children are scolded for not wearing a mask, or not wearing it properly, it could cause damage to their mental health.

“They’re walking in fear and that’s what we’re trying to change,” Rizo told News 19. “They should not feel guilty for wanting to see a teacher’s lips, see the smiles because what that fear does it turns it into anxiety and depression.”

Rizo said she believes it’s not the school district’s power to make decisions about the health of individual children.

“We completely respect parents’ choice to mask or not, what we don’t respect is the board assuming arbitrary power over those of us who don’t,” Rizo continued.

Sara Parker, another parent involved in the lawsuit, said she believes it’s up to the families to decide if their kids wear a mask or not.

“I want the masks off my kids, and I think that’s what everyone in our group wants is family choice,” Parker stated.

Ashley Dennis, another plaintiff in the lawsuit, agreed.

Dennis said, “it’s not the teacher’s right to tell my child what he can and cannot do in regards to his medical choices.”

Dennis said she believes teachers have a hard job, but it isn’t their job to make those decisions.

“Stop policing the masks, that’s not your job. Do your job and educate our children, make our schools better, and like they used to be,” she stated.

The State of Alabama does not have a statewide mask mandate for public schools. The state leaves it up to each district to make their own choice.

Madison City Schools follows a matrix, defining COVID-19 policies and mask wearing. The Madison City Schools website says masks are optional for high school students, but “remain required in middle and elementary until COVID positivity test rates in Madison County remain in the low category for two consecutive weeks.”

The entire state of Alabama, including Madison County, is currently listed in the high category for COVID-19 spread.

News 19 reached out to Madison City Schools for comment on the lawsuit. On Monday, a spokesperson responded saying, “the district won’t comment on pending litigation.”

When asked how far they would take the lawsuit, Ashley Dennis said they won’t stop “until we win.”

The next Madison City Schools board meeting is on Thursday, February 10th. The families in the lawsuit say they will be present at that meeting to face the school board.