Parents charged after Dothan baby nearly drowns in bathtub

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police arrested the parents of a Dothan baby that nearly drowned in a bathtub.

Police say they arrived at a home on the 3500 Block of Napier Field Road, where they found a ten-month-old baby in a bathtub.

Police said the baby’s parents, Christian Taylor Lane and Sarah Perkins were home at the time, but left the bathroom and the baby with the water running and the drain unplugged. They believe the baby had been floating face down for several minutes.

During that time away, police said the other children in the home clogged the bathtub drain using clothes or some other type of material, causing the tub to fill up.

After further investigation, police said they discovered that the child had been left in the bathtub alone for approximately an hour.

“We had been discussing and kind of waiting to see how bad the injuries were going to be and the injury is always an element of the crime we are going to have to match,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital outside of the area due to the severity of the baby’s condition. Police tell WDHN the baby has been hospitalized since the near-drowning a week ago.

“There is going to be long-term health implications,” Lt. Owens said.

The parents of the baby, 22-year old Christian Taylor Lane and 21-year old Sarah Perkins have been charged with aggravated child abuse.

“The two responsible parties that were inside the residence, that when we after confirming with the district attorney’s office came up with the charge that we thought fit best,” Lt. Owens said.

The bond has been set at $60,000 for each of the parents.