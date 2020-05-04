Paralyzed Madison County teen receives surprise trip to Disney World

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Sunday saw a dream come true for a Madison County teen after an especially difficult time in his life.

Thirteen-year-old Hunter Wanca and his dad, Chad Wanca, were shot in their home in August of 2019. Hunter was left paralyzed from the chest down and his father died at Huntsville Hospital, according to authorities. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged Hunter’s brother, 17-year-old Jeffery Wanca, with murder and attempted murder.

“From time to time, I’m like, ‘Why? But other than that, I’m doing good,” Hunter said.

Hunter’s grandmother, Linda McNamara, said he is adapting well to his new normal.

“He’s an amazing little boy. He’s been through so much in the past eight and a half months,” McNamara said.

On Sunday, Hunter’s teacher, classmates, friends and family surprised him with a parade outside his house. Thanks to the organization, Magic Moments, Hunter will get to go to Disney World.

Hunter said he’s looking forward to the trip and getting to take a friend along.

“I’m happy to get things that make me happy and make other people happy because hey, we get to go to Disneyland. That’s going to be really fun, I’m guessing because they have fast things and I like fast things,” said Hunter.

Lindley Buchannon with Magic Moments said it’s all about giving kids moments of healing.

“And they see, you know what, my situation doesn’t define me. I can be a typical kid. I can do what other kids do and I’m going to experience what other kids experience,” Buchannon said.

Hunter’s trip to Disney is planned for October. He said he looks forward to the rides and getting to have an adventure.

Magic Moments has a program called Beyond the Moment that will also help get Hunter’s dog trained to be a service animal.