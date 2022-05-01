HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After a busy weekend, the 40th annual Panoply Art Festival ended Sunday night at Big Spring Park. The festival featured a variety of art. More than 40 bands and musical artists preformed over the three day event, and more than 100 vendors displayed their art to the public.

Visitor perused booths with painting, pottery, jewelry, metalwork, woodwork, and more. Ryan Boase, an artist from South Carolina said he was glad to be at Panoply and saw a great turnout this weekend.

“This is my first year doing this show,” Boase said. “One of the people that run the show, saw me at another show and recommended me, and I’m so thankful they did. It’s been outstanding.”

Boase creates phone speakers from salvaged musical instruments.

Local painter Kris Shelledy said she only started painting two years ago, but she said she received a warm welcome from Panoply.

“I never imagined being a part of something like this,” Shelledy said. “It’s just wonderful. Everyone’s been great.”

The Panoply Art Festival has grown significantly in its 40 years in Huntsville, bringing thousands of visitors to the city each year.